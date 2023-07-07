2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested in a shooting that killed three people and injured eight others as hundreds gathered in a Texas neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July. Fort Worth police say 20-year-old Christopher Redic Jr. and 19-year-old Brandon Williams were both in custody Friday on murder charges related to the shooting late July 3 in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como. Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes says investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and followed some kind of altercation. He says there could be additional arrests. Police had previously said that several men fired indiscriminately into the crowd.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.