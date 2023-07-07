An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Afghan immigrant who’d worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan was shot and killed this week in the United States. Nasrat Ahmad Yar came looking for a better life for his four children, but he died in Washington while working as a ride-share driver. Rahim Amini is a close friend of Ahmad Yar’s from Afghanistan. He describes his longtime friend as a generous person who sent money back to family and friends still in Afghanistan. No suspects have been arrested, but surveillance video captured the sound of a single gunshot and four boys or young men were seen running away. Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

By REBECCA SANTANA and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

