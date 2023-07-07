Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to roll out a new set of initiatives Friday to reduce health care costs. They include a crackdown on scam insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards. His remarks would build on previous initiatives to limit health care costs. The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new estimates showing 18.7 million older adults and other Medicare beneficiaries will in 2025 save an estimated $400 a year in prescription drug costs because of the president placing a cap on out-of-pocket spending as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.