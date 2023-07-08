At rainy Wimbledon, Alcaraz among those playing day after day — and winning

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz played for the second straight day at Wimbledon and won again. So did Christopher Eubanks, Aryna Sabalenka and Petra Kvitova. Stefanos Tsitsipas also won a match for the second day in a row but on his fifth consecutive day on court. The rain early in the week at the All England Club has caused some chaos with the schedule and forced many players to get on court day after day. Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur was playing Bianca Andreescu on Centre Court. Defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Katie Boulter in the late match.

