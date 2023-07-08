Carlos Alcaraz won’t fret about sounding humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz played for the second straight day at Wimbledon and won again. So did unseeded American Chris Eubanks. Stefanos Tsitsipas played for the fifth day in a row on Saturday — and he also won again. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur all advanced to the fourth round of the women’s bracket. The rain that messed up the schedule for much of Week 1 at the All England Club returned again, too, leaving several matches suspended. Among the players who will resume on Sunday is No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

