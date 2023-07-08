Remains of Fanta Xayavong, last seen with Joseph Jorgenson, found in Coon Rapids storage unit

By ALLEN HENRY

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — The remains of Fanta Xayavong, who was last seen with a man accused of murdering his girlfriend, have been found in a Coon Rapids storage unit.

St. Paul police say they were tipped off in May to Xayavong’s relationship with Joseph Jorgenson, who last week was charged with dismembering Manijeh “Mani” Starren. Documents allege Jorgenson hid Starren’s body in duffle bags and stored them in his apartment before moving them to a unit in Woodbury.

Xayavong was last seen in July of 2021 with Jorgenson, police said. A concerned citizen called the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s human trafficking tip line and said the 33-year-old from Lakeville was in an abusive relationship with Jorgenson.

“This all began with a tip. It was a very important tip, one that put us on the path to finding Fanta,” St. Paul Public Information Officer Mike Ernster said. “I think it’s nothing short of horrific.”

Investigators served a search warrant at a storage unit on the 9100 block of University Avenue Northwest on Thursday. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the storage unit and processed it as a crime scene, recovering and transporting the remains found for further examination.

Another search warrant was served Friday in Shoreview at a residence that belong to Jorgenson until September 2022. Investigators hope to advance the investigation and located evidence of Xayavong’s death.

Police are still investigating if Jorgenson could be connected to any other missing people. They’re asking the public to notify them if anyone knows of a missing person connected to him.

The medical examiner’s office has ruled Xayavong’s death as a homicide.

