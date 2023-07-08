Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria, US military says

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row. Tension between Russian and U.S. forces is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. The U.S. military said in a statement that Friday’s encounter lasted for about two hours during which three MQ-9 drones were “once again harassed” by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria. Russia joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Russian warplanes still carry out attacks against the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s northwest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.