The UN refuses to retract its condemnation of Israel over the Jenin military operation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel’s United Nations ambassador is calling on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to retract his condemnation of the country for its attack on the Jenin refugee camp. The U.N. condemned the excessive use of force in Israel’s largest military operation in two decades targeting a refugee camp in the West Bank. A U.N. spokesperson said Friday that Guterres conveyed his views Thursday and stands by them. Guterres said the operation left over 100 civilians injured, uprooted thousands, damaged schools and hospitals, and disrupted water and electricity networks. Israel’s U.N. ambassador called the secretary-general’s remarks “shameful, far-fetched, and completely detached from reality.”

