Mexican military to take over airports as president takes aim at corruption, mismanagement

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s armed forces are taking control of the capital’s main airport, and the government plans to give the military control of nearly a dozen more across the country as the president takes aim at corruption and mismanagement. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been setting the armed forces to a wide range of nontraditional tasks since he was elected in 2018. That has created concerns about the separation of the military from civilian life. A new airport was built by the army outside Mexico City a year ago. It is run by the military but little used. The president says the old airport will be run by the navy.

