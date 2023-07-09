South Korea’s Yoon pushes for strong resolve against North’s nuclear ambitions at NATO summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says it’s time to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and he plans to discuss how to cope with the North’s expanding weapons arsenal with NATO leaders this week. Yoon Suk Yeol made the comments in written responses to questions by The Associated Press ahead of his departure to attend the annual NATO summit being held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania and set for Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s the second straight year that Yoon will take part in the summit, underscoring his push to deepen ties with the world’s biggest military alliance.

