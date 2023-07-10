15-year-old boy presumed dead after crabbing boat capsizes

By FOX 12 Staff

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 15-year-old boy is missing and presumed dead after a small crabbing boat capsized in Nestucca Bay on Friday, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a 40-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were crabbing Friday evening in a 12-foot boat near the mouth of the bay when it capsized, throwing all three into the water. The man and the 17-year-old were able to make it to shore, but the 15-year-old disappeared.

Crews searched the water and shoreline for the past two days, but the missing boy has not been recovered and is presumed dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boat was recovered just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Oregon State Marine Board conducted an investigation and found there were an insufficient number of life jackets on board the boat. The sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old was not wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized.

“These types of incidents happen in the blink of an eye. It is important to be wearing life jackets, or have them readily available immediately,” said Deputy Greiner. “Oregon law requires children 12 and under to be wearing a properly fitted USCG approved PFD while on a boat that is underway. All non swimmers, regardless of age, should be wearing PFD’s when on the water.”

The sheriff’s office says the search for the missing boy, as well as the boating investigation, are ongoing. No other details have been released.

