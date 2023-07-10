2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified
By Shawna Khalafi
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Update
The LVMPD responded to the home in the 5300 block of East Craig Road at about 6:32 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting.
Officers found a 2-year-old, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Jaiangelis Stevenson, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased. The investigation by abuse and neglect detectives is ongoing.
Original story
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – A 2-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting Sunday night.
Metro Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Trace Apartments on Craig Road near Nellis.
Officers said the two-year-old accidentally shot himself.
The investigation is ongoing.
