Opening statements in retrial of man accused in the killing of Palm Springs retiree in 2008

Opening statements for the final suspect, Daniel Carlos Garcia, in the 2008 death of Clifford Lambert are being held at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Clifford Lambert

Garcia was originally convicted and sentenced to a life term along with Kaushal Niroula in 2012 . However, Garcia, Miguel Bustamante, David Replogle and Kaushal Niroula were all granted retrials due to the behavior of the presiding judge during the original trial.

The other co-defendants, Craig McCarthy plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and Russell Manning, who has died, was sentenced to 5 years in prison for fraud charges in 2010.

Bustamante and Replogle have since been re-convicted of the financially-motivated murder of Lambert. Niroula was killed in jail in September of 2022 while awaiting his retrial.

