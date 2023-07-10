Police squad car rolls over and starts on fire trying to catch up to speeding vehicle

By Sam Schmitz

CALEDONIA, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Caledonia Police Department says a Caledonia police squad car rolled over and started on fire after trying to catch up to a speeding vehicle that was driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone around 2:42 p.m. near Douglas Avenue and Harvest Lane on Saturday, July 8.

Police say the officer had his lights and siren on. The officer was heading northbound on state highway 32 and Douglas Avenue. A white SUV also northbound on state highway 32 and Douglas Avenue tried to turn left (west) on Harvest Lane and into the path of the officer. The officer’s vehicle and SUV crashed at the intersection. As a result of the crash, the squad car was pushed off of the roadway and rolled onto its roof. Police say a fire began in the engine compartment and the vehicle later became fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the officer was helped out of the vehicle by some good Samaritans before the fire had spread to the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The officer, who has been with the department for six years, is OK, but went to a hospital as a precaution. A woman and man from the other vehicle also weren’t injured.

Ben Spargur was at the scene and shared a video with WISN 12 News.

Caledonia police said the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anybody with information should call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and ask to speak to Det. Chad Zoltak.

