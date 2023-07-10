RivCo Board considers law enforcement agreements with cities, school district

The Board of Supervisors tomorrow is slated to approve three law enforcement services contracts totaling over $160 million between the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, two cities and a school district.

Sheriff Chad Bianco is seeking the board's authorization to enter into a two-year compact with the city of La Quinta, a five-year agreement with the city of Jurupa Valley and a one-year contract with the Perris Union High School District.

The sheriff's department has existing law enforcement services agreements with each of the entities.

The largest agreement by dollar amount is with Jurupa Valley, totaling $128.9 million from the current fiscal year until the end of 2027-28.

The compact with La Quinta totals $34.78 million and runs from July of this year to July 2025, while the agreement with the Perris Union High School District will also begin this month and conclude next July, with a price tag of $372,000.

"The sheriff and district share common goals that include the provision of programs that address the needs of students at risk,'' according to a sheriff's statement posted to the board's agenda. "School resource officers serve as a visual deterrent to aberrant behavior and thereby enhance campus control and student protection."

The contractees will carry the full cost of services, without any appropriations from the county General Fund.

The number of personnel provided to each entity will vary, with the highest figure in Jurupa Valley, where 25 deputies and community services officers will be dedicated to operations citywide at all hours.

Cities receive the benefit of helicopter patrols, robbery and homicide investigations, SWAT unit and bomb squad responses without having to foot the bills individually. Contracting entities are further spared the direct cost of lawsuits stemming from the actions of sheriff's personnel.