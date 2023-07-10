The Russian military chief who was targeted in a June rebellion has surfaced in a video

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released a video of the country’s military chief. The video made public on Monday is the first time Gen. Valery Gerasimov has been shown since the leader of a mercenary army sought his dismissal during a brief rebellion last month. In the video, Gerasimov is shown hearing a report from the chief of staff of Russia’s aerospace forces and calling for improvement in identifying the location of Ukrainian missiles. During the short-lived revolt, the head of private defense company Wagner repeatedly denounced Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for denying supplies to his fighters in Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.