Excessive Heat For The Foreseeable Future

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect. The warning went into effect this morning at 10AM and is set to expire Monday at 8PM. The National Weather Service may extend the warning again in the coming days if deemed necessary.

A strong ridge of high pressure has taken hold over the desert southwest. The system will continue expand westward. With high pressure comes higher temperatures, thus the reason for the intense heat this week.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be the hottest days yet this year. Both days have the potential to break the current record for that day's high temperature. Excessive heat will be present in the valley for at least the next week. As well, overnight low temperatures will be on the higher end. This means we will get little relief from the heat overnight. Drink plenty of water and practice heat safety!