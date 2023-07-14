Skip to Content
News

105-acre fire burning in Beaumont south of I-10

Alert Fire
By
today at 6:34 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Update 6:00 PM

With more accurate mapping, the fire is 105 acres, Cal Fire announced.

All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

This is the third major fire burning in the west end of Riverside County.

Update 5:10 PM

The fire has burned 225 acres with 0% containment.

An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued on Breckinridge, between Highland Springs Ave and Sunningdale.

An EVACUATION WARNING west of South Highland Home, south of Sun Lakes, east of Highland Springs.

Update 4:08 PM

The fire has grown to 150 acres of vegetation burning at a moderate to rapid rate of spread, Cal Fire announced.

Original Report 4:00 PM

Riverside County Fire Department crews are working to contain a 20-acre blaze moving rapidly along Highland Springs Avenue, south of Interstate 10, in Beaumont.

 The blaze was reported about 3 p.m. along Highland Springs Avenue, within a mile of I-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county and Soboba Indian Reservation were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a "critical rate."  

Timelapse of fire from 3:22 PM to 3:50 PM

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were requested and diverted away from a larger brusher north of Moreno Valley that was slowing and nearly stopped as of 3:45 p.m.

There was no word on possible evacuation orders in Beaumont. The fire was moving to the southeast, apparently not threatening homes in several nearby subdivisions.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. This article will be updated as we learn more information.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content