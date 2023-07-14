Beaumont fire: 105-acres, 20% contained, all evacuations lifted

Update 7:20 PM

The fire remains at 105 acres and is 20% contained. The forward rate of spread has been stopped, Cal Fire announced.

The EVACUATION ORDER on Breckenridge, between Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale has been reduced to an EVACUATION WARNING.

All other evacuation warnings remain in place.

Update 6:00 PM

With more accurate mapping, the fire is 105 acres, Cal Fire announced.

All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

This is the third major fire burning in the west end of Riverside County.

Not far from Beaumont, the Rabbit Fire has burned 600 acres with 0% containment (As of 5:30 PM). The fire is burning about 15 miles away from the Lakeview fire.

The Reche Fire burning near Moreno Valley is at 400 acres with 0% containment.

(As of 5:30PM). This fire is burning about 20 miles away from the Lakeview fire.

Update 5:10 PM

The fire has burned 225 acres with 0% containment.

An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued on Breckinridge, between Highland Springs Ave and Sunningdale.

An EVACUATION WARNING west of South Highland Home, south of Sun Lakes, east of Highland Springs.

Update 4:08 PM

The fire has grown to 150 acres of vegetation burning at a moderate to rapid rate of spread, Cal Fire announced.

A wildland fire is being reported at the South end of Highland Springs Avenue, near the Four Seasons Community in Beaumont. Fire is reported at 150 acres. Updates will be provided as they become available. #HighlandFire https://t.co/RE0Tw9jXlJ — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) July 14, 2023

Original Report 4:00 PM

Riverside County Fire Department crews are working to contain a 20-acre blaze moving rapidly along Highland Springs Avenue, south of Interstate 10, in Beaumont.

The blaze was reported about 3 p.m. along Highland Springs Avenue, within a mile of I-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county and Soboba Indian Reservation were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a "critical rate."

Timelapse of fire from 3:22 PM to 3:50 PM

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were requested and diverted away from a larger brusher north of Moreno Valley that was slowing and nearly stopped as of 3:45 p.m.

There was no word on possible evacuation orders in Beaumont. The fire was moving to the southeast, apparently not threatening homes in several nearby subdivisions.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. This article will be updated as we learn more information.