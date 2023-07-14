Brush fire burning near Moreno Valley grows to 185 acres

Update 7/14/23 3:40 PM

The fire has grown to 185 acres as voluntary evacuation orders were issued.

#RecheFire There is a hard closure at Perris Blvd Northbound X Heacock Ave At Reche Vista.



Communities east of Perris Blvd to Moreno Beach Drive just North of Ironwood Ave are under voluntary evacuations. #morenovalley pic.twitter.com/rArIDxIYnh — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) July 14, 2023

Original Report 7/14/23 2:49 PM

A brush fire erupted today in a canyon north of Moreno Valley, scorching 160 acres and threatening residential properties.

The blaze was reported about 1 p.m. in the area of Reche Canyon Road and High Country Drive, near the boundary separating Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Idyllwild Fire Protection District and Cal Fire-San Bernardino County were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate through medium brush.

Outbuildings in the path of the brusher were reportedly damaged as the flames pushed to the east.

The area where the blaze started is lightly populated, with both single-family dwellings and mobile homes. However, the brusher was pointed in the direction of a larger community bordering the Badlands.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were making runs on the blaze, but as of 2:40 p.m., no containment lines had been established, and the forward rate had not been stopped.

It was unclear whether evacuation warnings would be issued.

The Cal Fire air boss coordinating operations requested two additional tankers and three more choppers to assist.

California Highway Patrol officers were conducting traffic control in the area due to the large amount of public safety equipment, but the fire was not threatening Reche Canyon, which remained passable.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.