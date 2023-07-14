Skip to Content
Brush fire in Lakeview area burns 1500 acres

Update - 7:00

The fire is currently 1,500 acres and 0% contained.

Additional road closure in place for Hwy 79 (Lambs Canyon) from Gilman Springs to California Ave.

Original Report:

That blaze burning in the Lakeview area near Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road is now at 600 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates as we continue to learn more.

This is the third major fire burning in the west end of Riverside County.

