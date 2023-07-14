Brush fire in Lakeview area burns 1500 acres

Update - 7:00

The fire is currently 1,500 acres and 0% contained.

Additional road closure in place for Hwy 79 (Lambs Canyon) from Gilman Springs to California Ave.

Original Report:

That blaze burning in the Lakeview area near Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road is now at 600 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates as we continue to learn more.

This is the third major fire burning in the west end of Riverside County.

In Beaumont, the Highland Fire has burned 225 acres with 0% containment (As of 5:30 PM). The fire is burning about 15 miles away from the Lakeview fire.