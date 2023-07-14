Skip to Content
News

Deadly crash on eastbound Interstate 10 & Haugen Lehmann in Whitewater

KESQ
By
Published 3:37 PM

The California Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Whitewater.

The crash happened at around 2:40 p.m. on the I-10 and Haugen Lehmann Way exit.

Details on the crash remain limited.

According to the California Highway Patrol, as of 3:30 p.m., all lanes are open on the I-10, however, the Haugen Lehmann off-ramp is shut down.

Despite this, it appears that there is a significant traffic back-up heading eastbound near the area of the crash.

We have reached out to CHP for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content