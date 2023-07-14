Deadly crash on eastbound Interstate 10 & Haugen Lehmann in Whitewater

The California Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Whitewater.

The crash happened at around 2:40 p.m. on the I-10 and Haugen Lehmann Way exit.

Details on the crash remain limited.

According to the California Highway Patrol, as of 3:30 p.m., all lanes are open on the I-10, however, the Haugen Lehmann off-ramp is shut down.

Despite this, it appears that there is a significant traffic back-up heading eastbound near the area of the crash.

We have reached out to CHP for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.