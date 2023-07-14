Things to do in the valley to escape the triple-digit heat

The heat is cranking dangerously high this weekend, so finding things to do to stay indoors will be necessary.

Here are some local activities and locations to help you stay cool all weekend long:

Berger Foundation Iceplex offers skating lessons, league play, camps, clinics, and public skating sessions. The iceplex calendar has the latest events with activities scheduled every day of the week.

It offers two public skate sessions. Adult Public Sk8 is for 18-year-olds and older. The regular public skate is open for all ages and levels.

$15 per session

$5 skate rental

$10 skater aid rental

Children under 4-year-old skate free

$280 for a 20x punch pass

High School students skate free during Tuesday night Public Sessions from 7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Students need to show a high school ID to enter free of charge. Skate rental not included.

Get Air Palm Desert has wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball, slamball, ninja obstacles, and more. The Open Court has side-by-side trampolines, a massive space allowing everyone to jump around.

It's open all week long with weekly events and online discounts.

For more information, visit their website or call (760) 206-7211.

Palm Springs Art Museum allows you to explore rotating art exhibits and events.

There is a Family+ Summer Artist Studio series every third Sunday of July and August. During Family+, the museum is transformed into a creative hub where artists, makers, and musicians come together to offer a variety of exciting activities and workshops for kids, teens, and families.

Every Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m., you can enjoy free admission to the galleries and exhibitions. A live DJ performance and pop-ups create a vibrant atmosphere that merges the visual and auditory senses.

The museum is closed Monday through Wednesday.

For hours and more admission information, you can head to https://www.psmuseum.org/.

Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta is a nonprofit that provides art classes and the chance to paint your own pottery at its Art Campus.

All ages are welcome, but adult supervision is required for ages 12 and under. The session cost is the cost of the pieces you choose to paint, plus tax. Pottery pieces range from $5 to $80; most items are in the $15-$20 range. Once painted, your pottery piece will be ready in 7 to 10 business days.

Indoors Certified Farmers' Market - Palm Springs is at the Palm Springs Pavilion, at 401 S Pavilion Way. You have the comfort of air conditioning while browsing the locally-grown produce.

The operating hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

Rancho Mirage Observatory is a teaching and learning tool for all ages, intended to deepen understanding of the night skies while offering new programming opportunities in astronomy.

You can get a "behind the scenes" Observatory facility tour Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3:00 pm. No registration is necessary. Meet in the Library Lobby, where a member of the Observatory Team will greet you. This tour lasts approximately 30-45 minutes and includes indoor and outdoor aspects with minimal seating available.

Pickled Bar is a climate-controlled indoor pickleball club in Palm Desert. It has four pro-grade pickleball courts. You can learn to play pickleball, compete in a league match, grab a drink, and watch the action. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Non-members can book a court on the same day by calling. It is $60 per hour. Paddles and balls are included.

You can call for more information or to reserve your spot at 760-808-8110.