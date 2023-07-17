Supervisor Manuel Perez investigating Oasis Mobile Home

Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez has launched an investigation into a notice sent to residents at the Oasis Mobile Home park in Thermal.

That notice asks residents to remove and replace their indoor cooling systems.

The mobile homes are located on tribal land, and Perez says he is trying to find the source of the letter.

During this heatwave, Perez says residents need to stay cool.

We've been covering this community for years, with residents dealing with other unhealthy living conditions like contaminated water.

The country has been working to get many of those residents out of that hazardous park and into new housing.