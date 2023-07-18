Authorities Arrest Suspect in connection to string of Mail Thefts in La Quinta

PublicDomainPictures

On July 14th, deputies from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team arrested a 31-year-old resident from Coachella in connection to a series of mail thefts in the La Quinta community.

Prior to the arrest, deputies served a theft search warrant at the 53000 block of Avenida Villa.

While conducting the search warrant, they found several pieces of stolen mail.

The suspect who has been previously arrested for multiple mail theft incidents, has now been booked into John Benoit Detention Center and is now facing new charges.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Chris Williams at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)863–8990 or Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).