Skip to Content
News

Authorities Arrest Suspect in connection to string of Mail Thefts in La Quinta

By
New
Published 5:29 PM
PublicDomainPictures

On July 14th, deputies from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team arrested a 31-year-old resident from Coachella in connection to a series of mail thefts in the La Quinta community.

Prior to the arrest, deputies served a theft search warrant at the 53000 block of Avenida Villa.

While conducting the search warrant, they found several pieces of stolen mail.

The suspect who has been previously arrested for multiple mail theft incidents, has now been booked into John Benoit Detention Center and is now facing new charges.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Chris Williams at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)863–8990 or Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).

Article Topic Follows: News
Crime
LaQuinta
local news
News
News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Dailyn Simmons

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content