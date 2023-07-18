Skip to Content
Fire damages 12 mobile homes & 12 vehicles in Desert Hot Springs, 100 people evacuated

Matthew Adams
By
Updated
today at 3:06 PM
Published 1:16 PM

A fire that spread to several mobile homes led to about 100 people being evacuated from a mobile home park in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 12:34 p.m. on 66000 block of Dillon Road.

Cal Fire confirmed there are initially seven mobile homes on fire. By 1:55 p.m., officials confirmed that nine mobile homes were destroyed and three were damaged. Additionally, 12 vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

Fire officials told News Channel 3 at the scene that there have been no injuries, as of 3:05 p.m.

CHP is on scene assisting with evacuating all homes within the MHP due to impingement of a 500-gallon propane tank, Cal Fire said.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has requested a SunBus to the location to act as a mobile cool center.

An evacuation center/cooling center has been set up at Desert Hot Springs High School. The center has mental health counselors and multiple resources for those who have lost their homes.

Cal Fire said additional resources were requested. Cathedral City FD, Hemet City FD, Palm Springs FD and Soboba FD are assisting.

