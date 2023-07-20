Indiana police recover 2 DNA profiles from human remains found at property of long-dead businessman

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have recovered two complete human DNA profiles from bones and bone fragments found on property once owned by a long-deceased businessman suspected in a string of killings in the 1980s and 1990s. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison says Indiana State Police’s laboratory was able to produce the two DNA profiles as part of a renewed effort to identify more of the human remains found on Herbert Baumeister’s property. Baumeister was 49 when he fatally shot himself in Canada in July 1996 as investigators sought to question him about human remains discovered at his estate near Indianapolis. The remains of eight young men were identified during the original investigation into about 10,000 charred bones and fragments found at Baumeister’s property.

