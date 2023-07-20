Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India

RAIGAD, India (AP) — A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed ten people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris. The state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that a team of 60 rescuers has been deployed to help save people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday night. While 75 people have been rescued, many others are still stuck. India’s weather agency said monsoon rains across the country have already brought about 2% more rainfall this year than normal. The downpours have disrupted life for many in the state, including in the capital, Mumbai, where authorities on Thursday shut schools.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.