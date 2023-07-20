Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India
By RAFIQ MAQBOOL
Associated Press
RAIGAD, India (AP) — A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed ten people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris. The state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that a team of 60 rescuers has been deployed to help save people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday night. While 75 people have been rescued, many others are still stuck. India’s weather agency said monsoon rains across the country have already brought about 2% more rainfall this year than normal. The downpours have disrupted life for many in the state, including in the capital, Mumbai, where authorities on Thursday shut schools.