Multiple departing flights delayed at Palm Springs International Airport

today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:21 PM

There are multiple departing flights at Palm Springs International Airport that have been delayed Thursday afternoon.

According to the airport's website, four departures have been delayed for several hours and one flight to Denver was canceled.

A viewer who was on United flight 5512 to Denver said passengers were told the flight was canceled due to the heat. The viewer said they were on sitting on the plane for about two hours.

The reason behind the flight delays/cancelation has not been officially confirmed by airport officials. Denver is under a threat of severe storms Thursday, which could also be a factor in the delays.

We reached out to the airport to verify the reason for the issue, however, we were directed to contact the airlines for the specific reason.

Anyone with flights out of Palm Springs International Airport over the next couple of days should check the flight status at flypsp.com

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Monday in Las Vegas, a Delta passenger was hospitalized with a heat-related illness after the plane sat on the tarmac for hours.

A Witness told ABC News that multiple passengers were treated after experiencing extreme heat while the plane was taxiing at Harry Reid International Airport.

Passengers sat inside the plane for over an hour in 111-degree temperatures, according to ABC News.

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines are required to provide comfortable cabin temperatures during tarmac delays.

Airlines can be fined up to $27,500 per passenger for tarmac delays over three hours.

