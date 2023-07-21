Skip to Content
81-year-old man reported missing in Yucca Valley

Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station
Authorities are calling for the public's help in locating an 81-year-old man reported missing in Yucca Valley Friday afternoon.

Jerry Millard was last seen Friday at around 2:15 p.m. Authorities said he was seen leaving the Enterprise car rental business near Kickapoo Ave and Highway 62.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Department described Millard as a White Male Adult wearing a white shirt with grey shorts, and white hat.

If you have any information on Millard's whereabouts, you are asked to call dispatch at (909) 790-3100.

