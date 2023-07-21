9th teen pleads guilty in shooting that killed 15-year-old, wounded 2 outside Iowa high school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A ninth teenager charged in a 2022 shooting outside an Iowa high school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two teenage girls has pleaded guilty. The Des Moines Register reports that 16-year-old Nyang Chamdual said in court Friday that it was “right for the victim’s family” for him to plead guilty to first-degree murder. Chamdual was 14 when the shooting happened on the grounds of East High School near downtown Des Moines. Police say several shooters fired from multiple vehicles. Fifteen-year-old Jose David Lopez was killed. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting.

