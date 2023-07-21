Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections after review

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following a pause to review procedures. James Barber was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Friday. The 64-year-old was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Prosecutors say Barber confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse. His was the first execution carried out in the state this year. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a pause on executions in November after the state halted two lethal injections because of difficulties inserting IVs into the condemned men’s veins.

