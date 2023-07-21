‘Challengers,’ starring Zendaya, will skip Venice premiere due to actors strike, moves to 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, has been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was to be the opening night film, due to the actors strike. The R-rated “Challengers,” in which Zendaya stars as a tennis coach involved in a love triangle, had been slated to launch the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30 before opening in theaters Sept. 15. But with actors striking and prevented from working or promoting their films — including walking any red carpets — MGM will instead open “Challengers” in theaters April 26 next year. “Challengers” is the first major fall festival film to drop out due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

