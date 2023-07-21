Death toll from an explosion and collapse of a Paris building in June climbs to 3

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors say a third person has died as the result of an explosion a month ago that sent a historic building crumbling down and ignited a huge fire in the high-end Left Bank neighborhood. One body was found in the rubble after the June 21 blast, a second person later died in the hospital while a third critically injured person died on Thursday. The blast left more than 50 people injured or in psychological shock. A manslaughter investigation is underway, with a gas leak among the possible causes being examined. The building housed the Paris American Academy, specializing in design and arts, and was not far from the Luxembourg Gardens.

