Gunmen riding on a motorcycle open fire, killing a worker for the World Food Program in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A humanitarian worker for the World Food Program has been fatally shot in an attack in Yemen. In a statement, the program said that the employee, a Jordanian, was shot on Friday by gunmen not long after he arrived in the country to assume the role as head of its office in the city of Taiz. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, also known by its acronym AQAP, is active in several regions in Yemen, an impoverished Arab country that has been wracked by civil war since 2014.

