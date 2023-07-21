Lionel Messi scores dramatic game-winning goal in his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi’s free kick in stoppage time from about 25 yards gave his team a 2-1 victory. Messi was not in the starting lineup for Friday night’s game with Inter Miami taking on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. He checked in early in the second half. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold, though thousands were available on secondary markets on game day. Messi signed a 2 1/2-year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. Miami co-owner David Beckham calls Messi the best player ever.

