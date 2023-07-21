Minneapolis police reforms leader hired following George Floyd’s murder retiring after a year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The law enforcement veteran appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing plans to retire in September. The Star Tribune reports that Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander announced Thursday he will step down after a rough first year. Alexander defended his work overseeing five public safety agencies, including the police and fire departments. Some city council members criticized the slow pace of reforms. The overhaul began after Floyd’s 2020 killing sparked widespread protests around the world. Alexander was appointed last summer to help oversee the effort. He has said that he lacked the resources needed to do everything federal officials say is needed to improve policing in Minneapolis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.