Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plan

JERUSALEM (AP) — A protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is growing as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to forge ahead on a controversial overhaul of Israel’s judiciary. Hundreds of marchers became thousands on Friday on the 70-kilometer (roughly 45-mile) demonstration on Friday. Protest organizers planned to camp overnight at Shoresh, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from Jerusalem, before making their way to Israel’s parliament on Saturday. The demonstration comes a day after Netanyahu vowed to press forward with the plan in defiance of demonstrators, growing defections by military reservists and appeals from U.S. President Joe Biden.

