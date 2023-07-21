Vatican is moving ahead with plan to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia with their families

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is pressing ahead with a plan to try to reunite Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war with their families. A senior official says the Vatican is working on an explicit request by Ukraine and after Russia expressed an apparent willingness to engage in the process. The official spoke to reporters on Thursday, following the return from Washington to the Vatican of Pope Francis’ peace envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. The cardinal is a veteran of the Catholic Church’s peace initiatives. He met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, following earlier missions to Kyiv and Moscow. He’s next expected to go to Beijing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.