Charges dismissed against white woman who spat on Black woman during protests in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed hate crime and other charges against a white woman who spat on a Black woman during competing protests at the Connecticut state Capitol in 2021. The victim, Keren Prescott, says the outcome Friday is like being spit on once again. The defendant, Yuliya Gilshteyn, was allowed to enter a special probation program for first-time offenders. It let her avoid a criminal record by completing 100 hours of anti-hate instruction. Prescott said she and others were shouting “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans when Gilshteyn countered with remarks including “all lives matter.” Gilshteyn was then seen on video spitting in Prescott’s face.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.