In-Depth: Local shows results in getting people off Coachella Valley streets but is hitting roadblocks to future growth

High housing costs are a part of California's growing homeless population, and the Coachella Valley Association of Governments is now running into the same problem as so many others in securing housing for people who complete its Housing First program.

The program locates homeless people ready for change and puts them into housing where it then addresses the issues that took them to the streets in the first place such as job losses, drugs, mental health struggles, and a lack of adequate finances.

Leonard McGensy entered the program last year and has since graduated into his own permanent Cathedral City apartment.

McGensy said, “And this is my place where I’m living now-- being a permanent resident.”

McGensy has lived in an apartment downtown for just over a year now. He's happy to have a healthy supply of food in the pantry, a bike to ride, and a stereo to listen to his favorite music.

“It’s better than having to listen to someone else’s music in their car at the park,” McGensy said referencing Indio’s Doctor Carreon Park. That’s where he used to live in his car.

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl first spoke to him a year ago in April when he had accepted an offer to get out of that park. He was a new participant in CVAG's Housing First initiative and living in a temporary apartment.

“For one that’s making a change in life, it’s very helpful," McGensy said, adding "They help you as they helped me.”

But now, the same program that helped McGensy off the streets is having difficulty helping others like him.

CVAG Executive Director Tom Kirk said, “We have an affordable housing problem in the state of California, and we certainly have one in the Coachella Valley.”

Kirk says they simply cannot find enough permanent housing solutions for the people who successfully complete the Housing First program.

A recent U.C. San Francisco study suggests many people live on the streets because apartment rental prices are too high for them to manage and their other living options are few.

