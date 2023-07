JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say an overcrowded ferry sank off Sulawesi Island, leaving at least 15 people dead and another 19 missing. Muhammad Arafah, who heads the local search and rescue agency, said Monday the ferry capsized off of the coast. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

