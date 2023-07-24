15 killed and 26 injured in wildfires sweeping across Algeria, state media say

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s state media have said wildfires raged across Algeria killing 15 people and injuring 26 others. APS news agency quoted the Interior Ministry as saying that at least 1,500 people were evacuated but did not provide details. Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the north African country. Operations to tamp down the fires continued with some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support. Algeria is no stranger to summer wildfires. At least 37 people were killed in August after wildfires blazed near Algeria’s northern border with Tunisia.

