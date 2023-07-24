Adrenaline isn’t the only lure for professional high divers at the world titles
STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American Matt Cooper and his Dutch wife Ginni van Katwijk are high divers. They take risks diving off platforms that are taller than many buildings. In the World Aquatics Championships this week, men will dive from heights of 27 meters — that’s about 90 feet — and women go from 20 — or 66 feet. Matt says the impact of going off a nine-story building into a tank of water is like a car crash at 85 kph — or 50 mph. Injuries are common as they try to manage the danger and stoke the adrenaline.