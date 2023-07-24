At least 17 bodies recovered after a boat capsizes in Senegal’s capital

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Authorities say at least 17 people have been found dead after a boat capsized in Senegal’s capital. The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in. This is the first time bodies have washed up in the neighborhood. It was unclear where they were coming from, what nationalities they were or where they were going. The Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world. The boats mainly travel from Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania, with fewer coming from Senegal. However, locals and officials say there’s been a surge of boats leaving Senegal this year.

By ZANE IRWIN and BABACAR DIONE Associated Press

