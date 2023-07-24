Biden chooses a longtime Hill aide respected by Republicans as his new legislative affairs director

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has chosen Shuwanza Goff as his new director of legislative affairs, making her the first Black woman to be the White House’s chief emissary to Capitol Hill. Goff comes into the job with deep relationships not just with Democrats but with Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In a statement announcing the hire, Biden called Goff a “proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle.” Before joining the Biden administration, Goff was a senior aide to Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, eventually becoming his floor director when Hoyer served in House Democratic leadership.

