Death of intellectually disabled inmate at Virginia prison drawing FBI scrutiny, document shows

By
Published 4:50 PM

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is looking into the death of an intellectually disabled inmate who died at a Virginia prison and whom the agency identified as “a possible victim of a crime.” That’s according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press. The disclosure came months after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging that inmate Charles Given was tortured and brutally beaten by correctional officers at a southwest Virginia prison in February 2021. An FBI employee’s email was shared with the man’s sister and reviewed Monday by The Associated Press. The Department of Corrections has not responded to AP’s questions about the case.

Associated Press

