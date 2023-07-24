Death of intellectually disabled inmate at Virginia prison drawing FBI scrutiny, document shows

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is looking into the death of an intellectually disabled inmate who died at a Virginia prison and whom the agency identified as “a possible victim of a crime.” That’s according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press. The disclosure came months after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging that inmate Charles Given was tortured and brutally beaten by correctional officers at a southwest Virginia prison in February 2021. An FBI employee’s email was shared with the man’s sister and reviewed Monday by The Associated Press. The Department of Corrections has not responded to AP’s questions about the case.

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.