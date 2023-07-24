Death toll doubles to 33 in Cameroon building collapse while search is still underway for survivors

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroonian authorities say the death toll from a building collapse has more than doubled as the search continues for survivors. The country’s housing and urban development minister confirmed Monday that at least 33 people died in a four-story building that collapsed onto a smaller one in the city of Douala a day before. The building collapsed in the Ndogbon neighborhood and was severely dilapidated, according to authorities. More than 200 people occupy both impacted buildings. It was unclear how many were home at the time of the collapse. Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has asked the housing ministry to appraise the damage. Building collapses happen often in Douala, sometimes due to natural disasters such as landslides and other times because of poor construction.

