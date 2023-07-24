Guatemalans protest interference by court, prosecutors in August’s second-round election
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Guatemalans are protesting the interference by courts and prosecutors in August’s second-round presidential election. The government’s actions against candidate Bernardo Arévalo included suspending his Seed Movement party, then raiding the country’s election tribunal offices after it certified first-round election results. U.S. officials have called that a threat to the Guatemalas democracy. On Monday, civic groups marched in Guatemala City with placards demanding free elections and end to the harassment. The demonstrators accuse President Alejandro Giammattei and the attorney general of “interfering in the electoral process.”