Miami-Dade police director in critical condition following incident in Tampa, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in critical condition in a Tampa area hospital. The agency posted a statement early Monday that said 52-year-old Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was undergoing surgery. He was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference. The statement said the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident. Ramirez is a 27 year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. He announced his intention in May to seek the office of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. No other details were immediately available.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.